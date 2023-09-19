Chiang Mai locals want new panda, as politician urges govt to help local animals instead

People in the North want the government to ask China to provide a replacement for Lin Hui, Chiang Mai Zoo’s last female giant panda who died on April 19 at the age of 21.

However, in a recent Facebook post, Kanchana urged the authorities to not bring another panda to Thailand, saying these rare animals are better off living in China.

“I love pandas and all animals, and want to ensure their happiness,” she said. “We did a great job raising Lin Hui, Chuang Chuang and Lin Bing at Chiang Mai Zoo, but its panda zone is too limited.”

Kanchana, who served as an adviser to the Environment Ministry in the previous government, explained that the panda zone in the zoo is just an air-conditioned room to keep the animals comfortable during Thailand’s hot summers.

In comparison, Chinese zoos feature a natural habitat, so pandas can stroll around freely, she said.

She added that the cost of “renting” a panda from China is also too high. Instead, she said, this money could be spent on procuring food and shelter for Thai animals like elephants.

“Thailand’s wild animals may be facing a tough year ahead due to the looming drought. So we should focus on helping them first,” she said.