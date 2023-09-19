Thailand’s latest World Heritage Site – Si Thep – serves up a sweet symphony of flavours
Phetchabun’s ancient town of Si Thep does not just boast of ancient ruins, but now it also offers a sweet surprise – ice cream treats that pay homage to its heritage and culture.
These delectable treasures are being served up just in time for Si Thep’s addition to the prestigious Unesco World Heritage list on Tuesday.
The frozen treats moulded in the shape of dwarves and ancient lintel patterns come in traditional flavours like tamarind, young coconut, honey lemon, pink milk, Thai tea and sweet potato, as well as the usual chocolate and strawberry.
They can be bought for 50 baht apiece at the Khao Klang Nok archaeological site until Sunday.
The ancient town of Si Thep is the fourth site in Thailand to be granted the World Heritage status in the cultural category. The last site to be added to the celebrated list was the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in 1992.