Heavy rain continues in the North

The southwestern monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will weaken over the next 24 hours while easterly and northeasterly winds will prevail in the lower part of the eastern region

The public is advised to be cautious of the dangers posed by heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could result in flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Wave height in Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will reach 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.