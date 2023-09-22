PM holds discussions with Tesla, Microsoft executives

In his conversation with Musk, the PM expressed his commitment to collaborating and boosting investment opportunities in Thailand, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and space exploration, and praised the shared vision for the betterment of humanity and a cleaner world towards a brighter future.

Srettha emphasised that he expected the encounter to be successful, not only for Thailand but also for the global community, given the high market value of collaboration in the fields of EV and space exploration.

The Tesla team applauded Thailand's human resource potential, which aligns well with Tesla's investment plans and took note that the Thai government and related agencies are ready to provide support and a legal framework for investment benefits in these areas.

In his meeting in the United States with Microsoft executives, the PM began by expressing gratitude to Microsoft for their long-standing cooperation and investment in Thailand, highlighting the potential for Thailand to become a regional hub and a data centre for the region.

Microsoft is keen to support both the private and public sectors in utilising cloud technology. Such cloud investments in Thailand are expected to enhance the capabilities of the Thai workforce, especially in the information technology (IT) and engineering fields, contributing to Thailand's competitiveness.