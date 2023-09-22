Mpox on rise in Thailand with 42 new cases this week

A total of 385 mpox infections have been detected in Thailand so far this year, with one fatality, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC)’s latest report (January 1-September 18). The fatality was suffered by an immunocompromised individual.

Of the 42 cases logged this week, 41 were male and one was female.

Thai nationals accounted for 38 of the infections and foreigners for three.

The majority of new cases (33) are in the male-to-male transmission group, while 17 have a history of risky sexual contact.

Twenty-nine of the new cases were also found to be HIV-positive.

Mpox can be prevented by avoiding sexual contact with unfamiliar individuals, avoiding close contact with those with rashes, vesicles, or pustules, washing hands frequently, and not sharing personal items with others, said Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Public health agencies across the country should collaborate to monitor and follow up with at-risk groups while communicating prevention methods, he added.