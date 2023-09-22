Fugitive ex-minister Ittipol ready to surrender, says anti-graft agency

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said he had learned that Ittipol, who has been on the run for weeks, had contacted concerned authorities about his surrender.

“But I don’t know which state agency the former culture minister will give himself up to – whether it will be the court that issued his arrest warrant,” Niwatchai said.

On September 5, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases issued an arrest warrant for Ittipol after he failed to report to the prosecutor despite a court summons issued the previous day.

Ittipol is accused of dereliction of duty under Article 157 of the Criminal Code for issuing an illegal permit for the construction of a luxury condominium at the base of Phra Tamnak Mountain in Pattaya City in 2008 during his tenure as its mayor.

On August 3, the Office of the Attorney-General decided to file charges against Ittipol and nine others as being responsible for issuing the permit and ordered them to report to the prosecutors on September 4.

