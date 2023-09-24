PM Srettha’s New York visit boosted trade and investment, govt says

Srettha met with several foreign leaders, made five speeches and met with leaders of major corporations, including Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Citibank, JP Morgan, and Estee Lauder. These companies showed interest in investing more in Thailand, Chai said.

Srettha expressed confidence that several foreign investors will invest at least US$5 billion each in Thailand and that he hopes Thai companies will register on the New York Stock Exchange next year.

Talks were also held with FIFA executives about the possibility of Thailand hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2032. Additionally, support for football was increased significantly, with sponsorship raised from the previous 250,000 baht per year to 2 million baht per year.

Chai said the UN meeting called for greater cooperation among countries to implement Sustainable Development Goal 17, which focusses on global cooperation for sustainable development.

Srettha acknowledged that global warming is a global crisis.

His next major overseas trip will be for the Apec Summit from November 11-17 in San Francisco. It will be a platform to support trade, investment, and economic development in Thailand, Chai said.