Scattered thundershowers continue nationwide
Most of Thailand will get another drenching today with scattered thundershowers, some of them heavy, especially in the East and the western coastal provinces of the South.
A monsoon trough continues to lie across the lower North, the upper Central and the Northeast while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.
An active low-pressure cell over the centre of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. It is expected to make landfall over Vietnam during September 25 - 26. It will then weaken to an active low-pressure cell and will affect upper Thailand from September 26 – 29.