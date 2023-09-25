Scattered thundershowers continue nationwide

A monsoon trough continues to lie across the lower North, the upper Central and the Northeast while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.

An active low-pressure cell over the centre of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. It is expected to make landfall over Vietnam during September 25 - 26. It will then weaken to an active low-pressure cell and will affect upper Thailand from September 26 – 29.