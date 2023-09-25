PM orders formation of committee to probe house search of deputy National Police chief

The prime minister has assured all involved parties of fair treatment. Srettha emphasised that the investigative committee must comprise people from outside the police force to ensure fairness.

The PM, who also oversees the Police Civil Service Commission, was speaking after a 30-strong team of cybercrime police commandos, with a court-issued search warrant, tried to search Surachate’s residence, over alleged involvement in illegal online gambling by Surachate and / or his subordinates. Srettha mentioned that he had received initial reports on this matter, but there had not been any more information as of now.

"Recently, I had a conversation with National Police chief General Damrongsak [Kittiprapas], who is currently conducting the investigation. A committee would likely be formed with external individuals involved because I see this as a significant problem," said Srettha.

Srettha said he had not given any specific orders as they were awaiting more information. However, he said he had discussed with his advisers about the formation of an investigative committee made up of members from outside the police force, as this problem had become serious and was connected to several other issues. They need to review the information again and assure fairness to all parties involved. He emphasised that this was a matter of the public's trust.

The PM confirmed that it was part of a policy to combat influential figures, and would be carried out in conjunction with what Deputy Prime Minister and the Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was doing. However, it was crucial to ensure fairness to all parties involved, the prime minister reiterated.