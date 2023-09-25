Surachate’s close aide among police officers arrested in ‘Big Cleaning Day’
An operation led by the Police Cyber Taskforce on Monday morning has led to the arrest of eight police officers and three civilians, the taskforce chief said.
Police commandoes led by taskforce chief Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan raided 30 sites in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Khon Kaen, Loei and Roi Et, including six houses owned by deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn. The six houses included Surachate’s residence.
Trairong said the “Big Cleaning Day” operation led to the arrest of three civilians and eight police officers ranging in rank from sergeant to general.
He said the three civilians were allegedly owners of bank accounts that were used to receive money before the cash was transferred to the police officers’ accounts.
He said all suspects will be taken to the Metropolitan Police Division 5 for interrogation and legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, police sources said that though all arrests could not be confirmed as of press time, the eight police officers can be identified as:
• Pol Maj-General Namkiart Thirarojanapong, commander of a police training centre (arrested)
• Pol Colonel Khemmarin Phitsamai, Chanthaburi immigration chief (arrested)
• Pol Colonel Phakphum Pitsamai, deputy chief of Provincial Police Bureau 4’s investigation division (arrest unconfirmed)
• Pol Lt-Colonel Krit Priyaket, deputy inspector at Samrong Nua Police Station (arrested)
• Pol Colonel Aris Khuprasitrat, Chachoengsao immigration ch1ief (arrest unconfirmed)
• Pol Maj-General Chanon Uamthorn, an aide to Surachate (arrested)
• Pol Sergeant Natthawut Watwaew, traffic policeman (arrested)
• Pol Sergeant Apisit Kanayong, an officer at Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong Police Station (arrested)