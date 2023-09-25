Surachate’s close aide among police officers arrested in ‘Big Cleaning Day’

Police commandoes led by taskforce chief Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan raided 30 sites in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Khon Kaen, Loei and Roi Et, including six houses owned by deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn. The six houses included Surachate’s residence.

Trairong said the “Big Cleaning Day” operation led to the arrest of three civilians and eight police officers ranging in rank from sergeant to general.

He said the three civilians were allegedly owners of bank accounts that were used to receive money before the cash was transferred to the police officers’ accounts.