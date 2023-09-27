background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, September 29, 2023
nationthailand

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area
WEDNESDAY, September 27, 2023

Several areas of the Bangkok metropolitan area, which covers Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces, were inundated on Tuesday evening after hours of torrential rain.

According to the city’s Drainage Department, the highest rainfall was recorded at 8.30pm in Phra Khanong district at 140.5 mm.

Flash floods have been reported in several areas, including Soi Pridi Banomyong (Sukhumvit 71), Udomsuk Raod and Bangna districts.

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

The floods caused traffic on Sukhumvit Road and connecting Sois to come to a standstill, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down due to the flood water.

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration dispatched emergency vehicles to assist pedestrians and motorists affected by floods, the Drainage Department said on its Facebook page.

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that a tropical storm, which originated off the coast of Vietnam, was moving towards Thailand.

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

The storm will lead to heavy rainfall in several areas, the department said, including the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the eastern region, and the southern region, with some areas experiencing torrential downpours.

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

The storm was expected to move along the monsoon trough passing through Thailand from Wednesday until Saturday.

Flood misery for much of the Bangkok metropolitan area

City residents can check the latest updates on the flood situation from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s flood prevention centre via facebook @bkk.best and the website weather.bangkok.go.th.

TAGS
The Bangkok MetropolitanBangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)Floodsheavy rainsBangkokUdomsukSukhumvit RoadBangnaBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand