Torsak appointed as Thailand's next National Police chief

Chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the meeting at the RTP headquarters in Bangkok included 66 items on the agenda. The most eagerly awaited decision was the appointment of the next police chief to succeed Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who will retire by the end of September.

Around 1pm, there were reports that the meeting had been put off, but at 4pm it was confirmed that the meeting had taken place and the new police chief had been chosen. The meeting had been rescheduled from last month to Wednesday.

After the meeting, Pol General Achayan Kraithong, the RTP spokesman, told the press that he was not in a position to disclose more details as the appointment was still in process.

However, according to sources, Pol General Torsak received a 9-2 majority vote to hand him the post. The premier reportedly abstained from voting.

Torsak was one of four candidates in the running for the top position, along with Pol General Roy Ingkhapairoj, Pol General Kitirat Phanphet, and Pol General Surachate Hakparn, or “Big Joke”.