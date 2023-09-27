High-ranking police officers and their troubles with the law

Pol General Wirachai Songmetta, former deputy National Police chief

Wirachai achieved success both in his professional career and in business. He was one of the richest people in Thailand. However, in 2020, he was ordered by the commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police at the time to step down from his position as deputy National Police chief. A committee was appointed to investigate a case involving leaked audio recordings. These recordings were conversations with the commissioner-general in a case related to an attempted assassination of "Big Joke”. The recordings shook the organisation's image.

But in 2021, he was reinstated in his previous position, and he pursued legal action against the commissioner-general.

Just two days after his retirement, Wirachai entered the monkhood and dropped all lawsuits.

Pol General Jumpol Manmai, former deputy National Police chief

Jumpol was once a fellow-police cadet with Thaksin Shinawatra. He was seen as a potential commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police but he fell short.

After retiring in 2011, the King through a royal command ordered him to return to civil service as a government official within the Royal Household.

In 2017, he was sentenced to six years in prison for forest encroachment and neglecting his duties. However, his sentence was reduced to three years.

He passed away from a lung infection in 2022 at the age of 72.