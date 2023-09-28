‘News fees’ unacceptable and clear breach of professional ethics

The organisations, namely the National Press Council of Thailand, the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, the Society for Online News Provider Association, the National Union of Journalists Thailand, and the Confederation of Thai Journalists, jointly issued a statement on Thursday.

The statement referred to a recent interview given by deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, Pol General Surachate Hakparn, who said that he had paid money to journalists as a ‘news fee’ as well as offered other assistance because he understood that journalists have low salaries.

“After a meeting among the seven news organisations, we would like to make clear our stand that accepting money from news sources to perform or not perform any action is a serious breach of professional ethics and is unacceptable,” the statement reads.