Line’s merger with Yahoo Japan creates new company

Line Corp, which operates the popular mobile messaging application Line, will use the new name from October 1 onwards, it said in a statement released on Thursday.

Line app also informed its users about the imminent name change in a message sent on Thursday.

“We thank all the users of the Line Official Account service. Line Corporation and Yahoo Japan Corporation will merge to become a single company on October 1, 2023, and the company’s name will be changed to LY Corporation,” the message said.

From October 1, LY Corporation will take over from Line Corp. It will oversee existing Line accounts in Thailand and other countries, it said.

