Senator chased from Thai restaurant in Iceland turns to Dhamma to heal
Senator Khunying Pornthip Rojanasunand said after arriving in Thailand on Sunday that she prefers using Dhamma, rather than the courts, to deal with a dramatic incident at a Thai restaurant in Iceland.
She was speaking about being chased out of a Thai restaurant in the country by a Thai man claiming to be its owner. The man, who was reportedly the chef, also live-streamed himself chasing Pornthip out of the venue while criticising her work in the Upper house.
Another dramatic issue came after Pornthip posted a photo of her lying down on a lava field covered with moss, triggering criticism among netizens as the site is an environmental preservation area.
According to her Facebook post, she said the incident at a Thai restaurant was a Dhamma test for her.
“I kept calm even as a Thai man hated me a lot,” she said, adding that she prefers using Dhamma to deal with the issue rather than the courts.
Pornthip apologised for failing to study laws and regulations at the mossy lava field, adding that she deleted the photo immediately after the incident.
The senator's Facebook post drew many comments from netizens, most of whom praised and encouraged her.