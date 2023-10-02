Thai-South African beauty Tharina Botes clinches Miss Thailand World 2023 crown

Tharina, a seasoned pageant contestant and an angel for needy school children, was crowned in a glittering ceremony held under the title “Miss Thailand World 2023: Real Beauty Empowers” at Bangkok’s Berkley Hotel.

Apart from a diamond-encrusted crown worth 500,000 baht, Tharina was also presented with 1 million baht in cash.

The newly crowned beauty will leave Thailand on November 18 to participate in the Miss World pageant scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 16.