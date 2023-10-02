All decisions will be based on investigation report, says Army chief on disappeared fuel

Charoenchai, who took office as the new commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army on Sunday, said he has set Friday as the deadline for completing the investigation.

He also confirmed that he had not signed any orders transferring any of his subordinates after taking office on Sunday, adding that the only order he had signed was one assigning responsibilities to army chiefs.

“I will wait for the outcome of the probe before I make a decision on my order regarding the case,” Charoenchai said.