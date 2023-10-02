Glitchy system creates drama as lottery winners are told they lost

After the results of the October 1 draw were announced at 4pm on Sunday, many winners flooded social media with complaints that though they had won, the Paotang app claimed they had not.

Some even posted screenshots of the Paotang app attached to their complaint.

The complaints prompted GLO to post messages on its Line account explaining that there was a glitch after it had linked its new L6 digital lottery system to the Paotang app.