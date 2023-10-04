Relatives of Chinese victim still in shock, as kin of Myanmar woman prepare to receive body
Relatives of the Myanmar woman who was killed in the Tuesday evening shooting incident in Bangkok are getting ready to receive her body for cremation.
Meanwhile, relatives of the Chinese woman killed in the shooting are still in shock and not quite ready.
Reporters at the Forensic Institute on the grounds of the Police General Hospital said that the Myanmar woman’s relatives will pick up her body once the autopsy is complete on Wednesday afternoon.
As per procedure, the body will have to be handed over to an embassy or consulate official.
Meanwhile, the employer of the deceased woman told reporters that she was a “lovely” person who was fluent in Thai, Chinese and English. She earned a high salary and sent about 10,000 baht every month to her parents in Myanmar.
The employer said they would keep the woman’s spirit alive by sending money to her parents every month.
Meanwhile, reports say that the family of the Chinese woman is still in shock and not yet ready to receive her body.