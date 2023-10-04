Only 4 of Thailand’s 17 auspicious cat breeds have survived, seminar hears

4. Kao-Taem (Nine spots)

Black spots on the neck, head, front and back legs on both sides and on the back, adding up to nine, on a white background. This cat was believed to bring prosperity in business.

5. Sisawat (Korat)

Gleaming blue-silver coat described as grey rain clouds, with large light eyes that look like “dew on lotus petals”. It is believed the Korat cat is auspicious and brings happiness.

6. Sam Sawet

Slim in shape with short black and white fur and eyes that glitter like fireflies. It is believed to bring luck to the owner.

7. Rattanakamphon

Its fur is described to be white like a conch shell with a black belt around the chest. It has yellow eyes and is believed to bring owners government jobs and respect from others.

8. Wichienmaat (Siamese)

It is all white at birth, but the fur changes to light cream, with nine parts on the body turning a dark brown. The nine parts are the face, tail, feet, ears and the genital area. This cat is believed to make its owners very rich.

9. Niljak

Completely black with a white collar and is believed to make its owner very wealthy.

10. Mulila

These cats have a black body, white ears and chrysanthemum yellow eyes. Folk tales say these cats were raised by monks as it helped them become good students.

11. Krob Waen (eyeglass frames) or An Ma (saddle)

It has a saddle-like marking on its back and ancient books say this cat cost as much as 100,000 gold coins. This breed was believed to bring fame and dignity to its owners.

12. Pat Sawet Pat Talod

It’s totally black with a white stripe along its back from the tip of its nose to the tip of the tail and has bright yellow eyes. This breed was believed to bring prosperity and fortune to its owners.

13. Krajok (shoddy)

It is round in shape and black in colour with a white mouth and yellow eyes. Ancient belief was that its owners would get land and gold, and even earn high positions in society.

14. Singhasep or Songhasep

Black body with a white mouth, nose and collar. This cat had yellow eyes and a graceful gait like a lion. It was believed to bring good fortune to its owners.

15. Karavek

Black body, white nose and gold, sparkling eyes. It was believed that within seven months of its adoption, the owner would gain a lot of honour and fortune.

16. Jatubot (four parts)

This cat is all black with white socks and eyes that are yellow like Sesbania flowers. Folklore says these cats were only raised by high-ranking people or members of the royal family.

17. Konja (completely dark)

Its fur is a fine black and its yellow eyes have been compared to flowers of the gourd plant. It has a long lean tail and walks with a lion’s grace. It is widely believed that raising a Konja will bring you good luck.

Apart from these 17 auspicious cats, ancient texts also list six inauspicious cats. They are:

1. Thuppol Paet (wrong species)

It is usually white and has blood-red eyes. It was believed that these cats liked stealing food and would bring bad luck and suffering to its owners.

2. Phanphayak (tiger stripes)

Its fur has stripes and looks like it’s been coated with salt and rice husks. Description in ancient texts said its eyes were the colour of red clay and its cry like a ghost. They also believed it would bring bad luck to its owners.

3. Pisaj (Demon)

They are thin with rough fur and ancient people believed these cats ate their own babies.

4. Hinathot

These cats were believed by ancient Thais to bring bad things and disaster to the owners. They usually had stillborn kittens.

5. Kobpleng (handful of fire)

Appearance: These cats were described as mysterious because they liked hiding from people. It was believed that these cats would see their owners punished.

6. Neb Sanied (misfortunes)

This cat keeps its tail curled and hidden under its bottom. It often has a deformed body. Ancient people believed its owners would see their reputation and honour damaged.