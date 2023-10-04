Court orders shooting suspect teen to be detained at juvenile centre

Based on the hearing, the court said that the police had apprehended the suspect while in the act of committing the alleged offence, and hence the arrest was deemed lawful.

Regarding the request to send the suspect to the Institute Galya Rajanagarindra for treatment until the suspect is deemed fit to stand trial, the investigating officers did not present a medical professional to testify or provide an opinion to the court regarding the suspect's mental health. The court said it could not be determined, therefore, whether the suspect was suffering from a mental illness.

Addressing the claims that releasing the suspect on bail may pose a significant danger to others, the court deemed it appropriate to detain the suspect at the Juvenile Detention Centre. The centre has also been instructed to conduct a mental health assessment of the suspect unless bail is granted.

There was no application from the suspect's guardians for his temporary release.

The 14-year-old who went on a shooting spree in Siam Paragon on Tuesday has been taken to the Central Juvenile and Family Court to request pre-trial detention and start of legal proceedings.

The police took care to lock the back of the van to keep the youngster out of media and public view. He was spotted wearing a dark blue shirt, hat and a mask to conceal his face.

Reports say the child appeared unstable and was accompanied by officials from the Department of Mental Health.