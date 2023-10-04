Court orders shooting suspect teen to be detained at juvenile centre
A Bangkok court on Wednesday said the actions of the 14-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a fatal shooting spree on Tuesday were a violation of the law and ordered him detained at the Juvenile Detention Centre.
Based on the hearing, the court said that the police had apprehended the suspect while in the act of committing the alleged offence, and hence the arrest was deemed lawful.
Regarding the request to send the suspect to the Institute Galya Rajanagarindra for treatment until the suspect is deemed fit to stand trial, the investigating officers did not present a medical professional to testify or provide an opinion to the court regarding the suspect's mental health. The court said it could not be determined, therefore, whether the suspect was suffering from a mental illness.
Addressing the claims that releasing the suspect on bail may pose a significant danger to others, the court deemed it appropriate to detain the suspect at the Juvenile Detention Centre. The centre has also been instructed to conduct a mental health assessment of the suspect unless bail is granted.
There was no application from the suspect's guardians for his temporary release.
The 14-year-old who went on a shooting spree in Siam Paragon on Tuesday has been taken to the Central Juvenile and Family Court to request pre-trial detention and start of legal proceedings.
The police took care to lock the back of the van to keep the youngster out of media and public view. He was spotted wearing a dark blue shirt, hat and a mask to conceal his face.
Reports say the child appeared unstable and was accompanied by officials from the Department of Mental Health.
Pol Maj-General Nakarin Sukonthavit, who oversees the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 6, said that a team of psychiatrists from the Police General Hospital had evaluated the suspect’s mental health after the arrest. They reported that the boy was still agitated and not in a stable enough state for interrogation.
On Wednesday, officers from Pathumwan Police Station took the teenager to the court to request pre-trial detention. The request included a psychiatric report, which suggested that the teen be sent to the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute for evaluation and treatment.
An eventual psychiatric evaluation will determine if the teenager is fit to stand trial. Interrogation will only proceed if he is considered fit.
Meanwhile, police say the weapon used in the shooting spree was a modified gun, though it is still unclear whether it had been modified by the boy or someone else.
Nakarin said that the contents of the boy’s phone are still being examined. The content includes chats in which the suspect calls himself “Hunterz” and poses the question “You guys know Siam Paragon” in a group. Investigators are also studying video clips of the boy firing a gun, history of firearm training and the source of the firearm.
Reports say initial questioning showed the teen was aware of the incident. However, after a while, he began showing signs of instability and abnormality.
Meanwhile, police have yet to release any information about the youngster’s medical history.
Details of conversations with the boy’s parents is also being kept confidential until more evidence is collected.
Nakarin said charges will be filed against the parents if they are found to have been involved in the wrongdoing, adding that “there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the case definitely”.
As for the bag found in a restroom that was apparently owned by the youngster, police said it did not carry additional clothes, just a tactical belt, which the boy put on before going on a shooting spree.
He said the investigation is still ongoing to see if the murder was premeditated.
So far, the boy faces five charges, namely premeditated murder, attempted murder, unauthorised possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in public areas without permission and firing a gun in a public place without permission. Other charges may be added as more evidence is collected.
