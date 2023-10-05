Sudden whirlwind scares tourists in Pattaya
Several foreign tourists ran for their lives on Wednesday night when a sudden whirlwind swept past Pattaya city.
The whirlwind occurred near the Pattaya Police Station, not far from Pattaya Beach in Central Pattaya, shortly after heavy rains late on Wednesday night.
The wind blew away tree branches, leaves, litter, sand and even the orange road barriers.
Seeing the whirlwind, tourists at the spot ran for cover. The storm died down quickly but several tourists managed to take video clips and sharde them on social networks.