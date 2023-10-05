Thailand ranks among top 10 countries for violence against women and girls

Domestic violence seems to be the cultural norm in Thailand, illustrated by the Thai saying “If you love a cow, tie it. If you love a child, spank it.”

This common advice reflects a general perception that violence is an acceptable way to discipline or control others.

Domestic violence in Thailand, particularly against women and girls, is on the rise, according to recent studies.

Headlines in Thai newspapers attest to the growing trend of household violence, ranging from detention and physical abuse to rape and murder.

Data collected by the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation from a 2022 study of 11 Thai newspapers plus online media sheds light on the daily reality of domestic violence.

A total of 372 news articles reported cases of domestic violence during the year, with 24.7% linked to alcohol abuse and 17.2% to drug use.

More alarmingly, a majority of the cases (52.4%) were murders. Physical harm accounted for 22%, followed by suicides at 14%, sexual violence at 8.1%, and other forms of abuse at 3.5%. These findings reveal a troubling inclination towards severe violence within Thai families, a matter that the nation should address with urgency.

The data paints a grim picture of abuse of women by men, indicating that husbands or boyfriends are responsible for violence against wives or girlfriends in 60–70% of all domestic violence cases.

Advocates and activists are calling for stricter laws, better access to support services for victims, and comprehensive awareness campaigns to challenge traditional gender norms and promote healthy relationships.