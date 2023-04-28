Town deputy governor in Cambodia detained for domestic violence

Chanmathurith said on April 26 that Panha will be referred to the court on April 27 for a domestic violence offence.

“Violence is not a solution to family problems. Even though we are fellow civil servants, we must follow the law. We have evidence: Primarily, the photos and the video. Second, we called him in to inquire about the case and as it has happened many times already, he admitted that he had used violence,” he told The Post.

Sar Sineth, deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Women's Affairs, told The Post that shortly after receiving information about it, the ministry cooperated with relevant authorities to take action on this case and also contacted the victim directly.

She said the ministry's gender-based violence prevention team was working to defend the victims and provide her with the services she needed.

“We request that all victims be brave enough to break their silence and to seek help from the nearest services including police because seeking help can save them from violence,” she said.

Seng Reasey, executive director of the NGO SILAKA, said that domestic violence, whether it is done by someone with rank or position or not, is a serious crime and all perpetrators must be held accountable before the law.

"I think this is an urgent and positive step forward when we see what has happened and we take immediate action. In doing so it shows the public and the perpetrators that they cannot get away with domestic violence," she said.

