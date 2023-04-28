Town deputy governor in Cambodia detained for domestic violence
Kampot province police detained Bokor town deputy governor Kim Panha for alleged domestic violence against his wife after he appeared in court on April 25 over a complaint she filed.
His wife Matt Leakhena on April 25 posted a message to social media along with video and photos of the alleged violence.
In the post, she appealed to the public and to the police to help her seek justice, saying she had repeatedly suffered from violent incidents. Although her husband had signed a contract earlier to end the violence, she said she continued to suffer from it, making her life “unbearable”.
“We have been living together since 2019. While in this relationship, I have never been loved and instead experienced physical and mental anguish. He has used violence against me over and over again. Even though he had promised that he would stop using violence against me, he has kept beating me until now. I am fed up with what he does to me and I will not endure it any longer,” she detailed.
After the video and photos were circulated on social media, within 24 hours the police summoned Panha to clarify the allegations of violence against his wife.
An hour into the meeting, Panha was detained for domestic violence pending further action.
“After questioning [Panha] over the complaint, the police asked permission from Kampot provincial police chief Mao Chanmathurith and Kampot provincial governor Mao Thonin, as well as the prosecutor, to make an arrest. We then detained Panha pending further legal action,” the police said in an April 25 post.
Chanmathurith said on April 26 that Panha will be referred to the court on April 27 for a domestic violence offence.
“Violence is not a solution to family problems. Even though we are fellow civil servants, we must follow the law. We have evidence: Primarily, the photos and the video. Second, we called him in to inquire about the case and as it has happened many times already, he admitted that he had used violence,” he told The Post.
Sar Sineth, deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Women's Affairs, told The Post that shortly after receiving information about it, the ministry cooperated with relevant authorities to take action on this case and also contacted the victim directly.
She said the ministry's gender-based violence prevention team was working to defend the victims and provide her with the services she needed.
“We request that all victims be brave enough to break their silence and to seek help from the nearest services including police because seeking help can save them from violence,” she said.
Seng Reasey, executive director of the NGO SILAKA, said that domestic violence, whether it is done by someone with rank or position or not, is a serious crime and all perpetrators must be held accountable before the law.
"I think this is an urgent and positive step forward when we see what has happened and we take immediate action. In doing so it shows the public and the perpetrators that they cannot get away with domestic violence," she said.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network