Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Parents may be violent because they either don’t know how to raise children, are alcohol or drug addicts, or may have experienced violence themselves.

Children may resort to violence out of boredom or lack of interest in constructive activities, while environmental factors contributing to violence can be money-related.

Over the past few years, DCY has received thousands of reports about children living in dire poverty, being abandoned or orphaned or being abused in some form.

Studies show that most of the assailants were male, and most victims were vulnerable pre-teens, with many in elementary school. Children at this age are usually unable to protect themselves and need to be under their parents’ care.