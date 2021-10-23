Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Institute director Dr Dutsadee Juengsiragulwit said on Thursday that violence against children can be put down to three key factors – parents, children and the environment.
Parents may be violent because they either don’t know how to raise children, are alcohol or drug addicts, or may have experienced violence themselves.
Children may resort to violence out of boredom or lack of interest in constructive activities, while environmental factors contributing to violence can be money-related.
Over the past few years, DCY has received thousands of reports about children living in dire poverty, being abandoned or orphaned or being abused in some form.
Studies show that most of the assailants were male, and most victims were vulnerable pre-teens, with many in elementary school. Children at this age are usually unable to protect themselves and need to be under their parents’ care.
Dutsadee said the Child Protection Act gives children the right to grow up in a safe environment. In cases of domestic violence, the child will be taken into state protection, while officials evaluate the parents to see if they can raise their children. Sometimes, officials are able to solve the problems before they get out of hand.
She pointed out that child abuse becomes a societal problem because children growing up in abusive surroundings usually become violent as adults. Hence, she said, people should call DCY if they spot a violent situation.
She also advised parents to teach their children to take care of themselves and immediately report if anything harmful is done to them.
Dutsadee said it was important for parents to look after their own mental health because happy parents will raise happy children in happy surroundings.
Cases of child abuse can be reported by calling DCY at (02) 255 5850-7 or (02) 253 9116-7.
Published : October 23, 2021
