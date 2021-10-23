Sat, October 23, 2021

in-focus

Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Over the past few years, the Department of Children and Youth has seen a significant increase in child abuse cases, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute said recently.

Institute director Dr Dutsadee Juengsiragulwit said on Thursday that violence against children can be put down to three key factors – parents, children and the environment.

Parents may be violent because they either don’t know how to raise children, are alcohol or drug addicts, or may have experienced violence themselves.

Children may resort to violence out of boredom or lack of interest in constructive activities, while environmental factors contributing to violence can be money-related.

Over the past few years, DCY has received thousands of reports about children living in dire poverty, being abandoned or orphaned or being abused in some form.

Studies show that most of the assailants were male, and most victims were vulnerable pre-teens, with many in elementary school. Children at this age are usually unable to protect themselves and need to be under their parents’ care.

 

Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Related News

Education Ministry panel to check every novel, comic book for misleading content

Put away devices to spend more quality time with your children

Youngsters ‘burned out’ from online classes, study reveals


Dutsadee said the Child Protection Act gives children the right to grow up in a safe environment. In cases of domestic violence, the child will be taken into state protection, while officials evaluate the parents to see if they can raise their children. Sometimes, officials are able to solve the problems before they get out of hand.

She pointed out that child abuse becomes a societal problem because children growing up in abusive surroundings usually become violent as adults. Hence, she said, people should call DCY if they spot a violent situation.

She also advised parents to teach their children to take care of themselves and immediately report if anything harmful is done to them.

Dutsadee said it was important for parents to look after their own mental health because happy parents will raise happy children in happy surroundings.

Cases of child abuse can be reported by calling DCY at (02) 255 5850-7 or (02) 253 9116-7.

Related News

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Amorous couple caught ‘doing the act’ publicly in Chiang Mai

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Refusal to hold beauty pageant in Phuket’s Old Town ‘a lost PR opportunity’

Published : Oct 23, 2021

NHSO seeks additional Bt20 billion to cover increasing cost of Covid-19 treatment

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Latest News

Thailand Startup In Post Covid Era 2022

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Published : Oct 23, 2021

BACC opens with dedication to late National Artist Damgrong Wong-Uparaj

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.