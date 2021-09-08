Put away devices to spend more quality time with your children

In compliance with government regulations, many mothers are having to work from home every day or go to the office on certain days of the week. As for children, they attend classes online. With both at home, it is understood that mothers and children will spend more time together, and quality time spent with parents is known to improve the mental and physical development of children.

However, that is not the case in many families. The fact is that parents are either busy with work while at home, or do not know how to play with their children.

Recent surveys show that children spend most of their time in front of a computer screen, mobile phone or another digital device.

Studies have also found that in the Covid-19 era, children are getting low-quality sleepy and spend fewer hours in bed. They also spend less time on physical activity (Kaditis, Ohler, et al 2021).

On the other hand, they spend more time facing a screen (Lee 2020). All this time spent in front of a screen has several negative consequences, both direct and indirect, including:

• Eye strain, aching, burning, irritated and watery eyes, blurred vision and chance of macular degeneration due to the long-term effect of blue-light waves from mobile phone screens.

• Waste of quality time that should be spent with parents or caregivers, affecting mother-child attachment and bonding.

• Children lose the opportunity to develop in different fields due to time spent on the screen.