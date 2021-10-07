Youngsters ‘burned out’ from online classes, study reveals

Amporn said the biggest cause of this was the lack of social interaction. School closure is also getting children more addicted to video games and mobile phones.

Hence, Amporn said, the Education Ministry must speed up the vaccination of youngsters to avoid cluster cases once schools reopen.

He also urged parents and teachers to explain the benefits and side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines to help children decide if they want to go for a jab.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul agreed that the closure of schools is affecting children’s behaviour, emotions and social skills.