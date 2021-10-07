Youngsters ‘burned out’ from online classes, study reveals

The department’s director-general Amporn Benjaponpitak said a survey of 2,045 students between August 19 and 25 found 29.29 per cent were stressed and 16.67 per cent felt three times more “burned out” than adults.
Amporn said the biggest cause of this was the lack of social interaction. School closure is also getting children more addicted to video games and mobile phones.
Hence, Amporn said, the Education Ministry must speed up the vaccination of youngsters to avoid cluster cases once schools reopen.
He also urged parents and teachers to explain the benefits and side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines to help children decide if they want to go for a jab.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul agreed that the closure of schools is affecting children’s behaviour, emotions and social skills.
Related News
Education Ministry cuts homework to reduce stress of children studying online
Students to start getting their jabs from Oct 4
Education Ministry aims to reopen schools by November
He added that his ministry was cooperating with the Education Ministry to get students between ages 12 and 18 jabbed but said they must be closely monitored as they aren’t enough studies on young people.
Between April and August, 114,039 children had been infected with Covid-19, Anutin said on Wednesday.
Children suffering from anxiety or stress are advised to call the Department of Mental Health’s 1323 hotline or visit its 1323 Facebook page.
Published : October 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021