Students to start getting their jabs from Oct 4

The Education Ministry’s drive to administer Pfizer vaccines to students aged between 12 and 18 will kick off on Monday.

The aim is to inoculate 5 million students before schools reopen for the new semester on November 1.

Up to 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed in Thailand on Wednesday morning and will be allocated as soon as the lot passes the Department of Disease Control’s quality check.

According to the list submitted to the department, all 33,330 students in Phuket have booked a jab, followed by 89.34 per cent or 78,271 students in Surat Thani, 86.86 per cent or 24,984 students in Uttaradit, 20,159 or 86.76 per cent in Lamphun and 31,475 or 86.76 per cent of the students in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

So far, Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been approved in Thailand for children aged 12-18, while other vaccines are being considered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

Published : September 29, 2021

