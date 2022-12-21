Thai government partners UN agency to help end violence against women

She said that "the new partnerships would support the organisation's efforts towards strengthening all people's rights and choices and unite all voices as one on the occasion of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence against women and girls' campaign." UNFPA joined together with supporters from allied organizations, governments, the private sector, media, and activists from across the Asia-Pacific region including from Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) along with other partners.

Torkelsson concluded that "It is important to focus on strengthening and developing human capital to keep developing people's potential throughout life to support the growth of the country and support for diverse family structures as well as the expansion and development of maternal and reproductive health of working women. The promotion of quality educational opportunities and working conditions conducive to women and gender equality is paramount. In family settings, it is important to divide responsibility between women and men and provide more flexible employment."

UNFPA works closely with UN Women and other partners. Together, They develop standards of services needed for victims of sexual violence including psychosocial therapy, law, housing and health consequences. These standards are derived from violence-related incidents such as unwanted pregnancies.

Thailand has an important legal framework for such pregnancies which is called the 'Act on the Prevention and Solution of Adolescent Pregnancy Problems B.E. 2559'. This framework promotes an integrated mechanism between various ministries together with all stakeholders including young people to ensure the delivery of sexual and reproductive health services to all women of reproductive age, including girls and adolescents.

According to NESDC, Thailand has a population of over 71 million and the world recognised that 8 billion people were living on the planet by November 2022. Fortunately, the number of children born in the digital age is decreasing which it is hoped will lessen the strain on human resources for better future development.

At the same time, while rapid urbanization has changed the traditional family structure, as in many countries, that structure is being further modified by an ageing society. Whilst the number of children and the population of working age is decreasing, the number of older people is increasing leading to a slowdown in the country's growth. Thailand's demographic structure is in a transition period too. Thailand has an ageing population which will affect both growth and economic development in the future.

Orange Night held a keynote event covering human rights and gender inequality. At the exhibition, the role of women fighting for women's rights was exhibited. An inspirational talk was given to encourage committed women to achieve success and support sustainable development. Saysunee Jana, Paralympic Gold medalist in wheelchair Fencing and Christina Aguilar, Queen of Dance of Thailand discussed issues relevant to their human rights and to their achievements relating to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Saysunee Jana, a Paralympic Gold medalist in Wheelchair Fencing who has a mobility disability said that after an accident she made life-changing decisions which gave her the strength to fight again. She spoke of the importance of a government rehabilitation centre which supports and trains professionals in sports for people with disabilities. The centre enabled her to have the opportunity to become a professional athlete and win the first gold medal for Thailand.

Later, she became pregnant and had a family. Many people were concerned and recommended an abortion. "But we wanted to have children", she said, "and were ready to accept everything that might happen. I kept taking good care of myself until finally, I gave birth to a healthy baby. It's the most wonderful thing. I want to tell everyone that I have fought for motherhood. Everyone has the right to choose and the right to have equal access to opportunities for everyone."

"The use of violence also has implications at the policy level in Thailand and at the global level as it is an act that blocks us from achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 or SDG 5 focusing on gender equality", said Christina Aguilar. "It is essential that we "end or eradicate all forms of violence against women and girls. In addition", she said, "I would like to recognise all Survivors or those who have experienced violence for reasons of gender and reaffirm the view that Gender-based violence should never be tolerated - to any fellow human beings."

Finally, UNFPA has announced a plaque of appreciation to partner agencies that have successfully implemented important projects this year, namely the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council. National Statistical Office Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Department of Women's Affairs and Family Development Ministry of Social and Human Development, Department of Health and Ministry of Public Health.

In addition, it has announced a partnership with Reckitt to strive for and drive a world free from violence against women and girls. UNFPA will continue to campaign until the violence is eliminated.