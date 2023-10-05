Norwegian arrested for allegedly slashing throat of Thai gay lover in Chiang Mai

Ben was arrested on charges of murdering of Chalit, who was found with a slit throat at a house in Ban Wang Sing Kham in Tambon Pa Daed at 9pm on Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Ben in the house but he denied killing the man, claiming he was suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and had no strength to attack his lover. He claimed his lover was killed by an attacker who fled the scene.

Police investigators doubted his claims and gathered scientific evidence at the scene and studied feeds from a security camera in the house before they obtained an arrest warrant for Ben.