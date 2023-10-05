Norwegian arrested for allegedly slashing throat of Thai gay lover in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai police on Thursday arrested a Norwegian, 58, for allegedly slashing the throat of his Thai gay lover, 39, at their house in Muang district of Chiang Mai province.
Ben was arrested on charges of murdering of Chalit, who was found with a slit throat at a house in Ban Wang Sing Kham in Tambon Pa Daed at 9pm on Tuesday.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Ben in the house but he denied killing the man, claiming he was suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and had no strength to attack his lover. He claimed his lover was killed by an attacker who fled the scene.
Police investigators doubted his claims and gathered scientific evidence at the scene and studied feeds from a security camera in the house before they obtained an arrest warrant for Ben.
Police also doubted his claims about suffering from ALS disease as he could not provide any medical proof.
The man was taken to the Muang Chiang Mai Police Station for legal action and police would seek a Norwegian interpreter and a volunteer lawyer to assist the man during further interrogations.