Fifa chooses Thailand for 2024 Congress

In this congress, there will be more than one thousand delegates from around the world. There will also be the selection of the host country for the Women’s World Cup 2027.

The hosting of FIFA Congress 2024 is the result of a collaboration between TCEB and the Football Association of Thailand Under the Patronage of His Majesty the King, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, to participate in the bidding process to become the host under the “One Ministry One Convention” initiative. Eventually, Fifa has issued a letter of confirmation officially designating Thailand as the host country.



FIFA Congress 2024 will build confidence and enhance Thailand’s reputation as a global event host in alignment with the Government’s goals. It also paves the way for Thailand to present itself as a potential host for the FIFA World Cup through cooperation with other Asean countries to become co-hosts. This is because one of Fifa’s requirement for hosting the FIFA World Cup is to have previously hosted the FIFA Congress.

This meeting will generate revenue for Thailand and stimulate the economy by approximately 38.31 million baht, adding around 21.25 million baht in value to the economy. Moreover, it will elevate and promote Thailand as a destination for the global sports communities.

Recently, on 25 - 30 September 2023, TCEB and the Football Association of Thailand welcomed a delegation of 5 Fifa representatives who visited to join the meeting and inspect the readiness of the venue after Thailand was officially named the host country. TCEB will provide support and facilitate every step of the preparation. In addition, MICE Lane service will be arranged to ensure a smooth immigration process during the Congress.

