Maker of modified blank guns arrested as police crack down after mall shooting

The 41-year-old suspect, identified only as Werayuth, is a resident of southern Phuket province.

A search of his home in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district yielded more than 40 pistol barrels and magazines to be used with blank guns so they could fire real bullets.

Police also found dozens of bullets and a small amount of “ice” crystalised methamphetamine and drug-smoking equipment.

The arrest was part of a police crackdown on modified blank guns following Tuesday’s mass shooting by a 14-year-old boy at a Bangkok luxury mall, which left two people dead and five others seriously injured. The teen suspect reportedly used a modified blank gun.

Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Samran Nualma, who was among the officers conducting the search at the suspect’s house, said that the place was used to make blank guns fitted with pistol barrels and magazines so they could function like a real firearm.

“The Metropolitan Police would conduct further investigation to determine from where the suspected gun assembler got the components and who his customers were,” Samran said.



