Heavy rain continues for 53 provinces

The weather is being influenced by a monsoon trough which is passing through the lower northern, central, and northeastern regions of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure system covering the upper central region.

Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon still prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. Typhoon Koguma has now moved into the southern part of the South China Sea with wind speeds of up to 120 kph at its centre. The typhoon is moving westward at a speed of about 15 kilometres per hour and is expected to make landfall on the southeastern coast of China between today and Sunday, before gradually weakening. This typhoon is not expected to directly impact Thailand's weather conditions.