Thailand needs an SMS emergency alert system
This week's shooting incident at Siam Paragon mall, which killed two people and wounded five others, has led to calls for Thailand to urgently implement the SMS Emergency Alert system used in many countries worldwide.
This system allows the public to receive important information through their mobile phones so they can avoid danger zones or, if already in such areas, quickly evacuate.
Thailand currently has the “Traffy Fondue” app which was developed by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC) is encouraging the public to use this as a warning system.
Initially, Traffy Fondue was a platform for communication between citizens and responsible agencies concerning urban problems. Citizens could report issues directly to the responsible parties through the app. Whether these related to cleanliness, problems with sidewalks, street lighting, or damaged roads, people could report them along with enough information for the agencies to take immediate action. This included photographs and locations on the map.
Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the NSTDA research team applied Traffy Fondue to the LINE Chatbot platform. This allowed citizens to promptly report the movements of people coming from high-risk areas as well as those returning to their hometowns.
While waiting for the government to develop an emergency alert system, citizens can use apps developed by the private sector, for example, LINE Alert. By adding @linealert, people can follow emergency alert situations. This service includes checking risky areas, collecting emergency phone numbers, and notifying various emergency situations.
Parit Wacharasindhu, the Move Forward Party's MP and spokesman, recently addressed a parliamentary session on the subject of SMS emergency alerts. He specified that he had requested the President of the Parliament to convey the matter to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and relevant agencies, urging them to expedite the development plan for the Cell Broadcast-based emergency alert system. This system would involve sending messages to all mobile phones in the affected area.
The time has come for Thailand to improve public warning system to minimise potential damage and improve public safety as preparation for future dangerous incidents or natural disasters, he stressed