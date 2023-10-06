Immigration police accuse senior officer of filing false charges against them

The bureau's senior officer reportedly accused 48 officers of violating sections 149 and 157 of the Criminal Code by filing a complaint at a police station in Khon Kaen province in the northeastern region.

Section 149 prohibits the accepting of bribes by state officials while Section 157 covers malfeasance in office.

The complainants said the evidence and the statement used to file charges against them had been obtained illegally by the senior officer, who was appointed deputy chief of the investigation committee.

National Police secretary Pol Maj-General Watcharin Prasopdee accepted the complaint filed on Friday at the Royal Thai Police (RTP) headquarters in Bangkok.

Representatives of the Immigration Police said that they had earlier submitted the complaint to the previous National Police chief but the issue was never resolved.

The complainants urged the new police chief to take action against the senior officer, who had reportedly filed the charges without notifying the then National Police chief.

Pol General Torsak was recently appointed the new commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, succeeding Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who retired last month.