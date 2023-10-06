Nong Khai counts down to Naga Fireball Festival, the province’s biggest annual event

Nong Khai Governor Rachan Sunhua on Friday presided over a meeting of provincial officers and private partners to plan the organisation of activities at various locations across the province.

The main event will be held on the night of Sunday, October 29, marking the end of Buddhist lent, on the banks of the Mekong River in Muang district.

Other activities, including cultural performances, boat racing, running event and concerts will be held in six districts — Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Phon Phisai, Rattanawapi, and Muang — along the Mekong River throughout the 11-day festival.

A ceremony to offer alms to Buddhist monks will be held on the morning of October 30 in Sangkhom, Phon Phisai and Muang districts to mark the end of the festival.

The Naga Fireball phenomenon, or “Bung Fai Phaya Nak” as they are called by locals, describes glowing pink and red fireballs rising from the Mekong River during the night during this time of the year. Accounts of the number of fireballs varies from tens to thousands per night.

Locals on both the Thailand and Laos sides of Mekong believe in the mythology that the fireballs are a manifestation of a mystical Naga, a half-human, half-serpent demi-god who resides in the river, although their being man-made has been widely discussed.

Regardless of the origin of the fireballs, Nong Khai province holds the festival every year as it is one of the province’s biggest attractions, bringing in thousands of tourists from all over Thailand as well as overseas.