Thai household spending in September lower despite inflation relief
The average monthly expenditure of Thai households in September amounted to 18,163 baht, slightly lower month on month despite declining inflation.
Public transportation, vehicle purchase, fuel, and mobile phones accounted for higher expenses, while household spending increased by 1.82% over the last eight months.
The Commerce Ministry reported inflation at 0.30% in September, lower than 0.88% in August, due to reduction in diesel and electricity prices, and decreased food prices, the first decline in 23 months.
Non-alcoholic beverages and non-food products constituted 58.58% of expenses, while non-alcoholic beverages and food accounted for 41.42%. In August, non-alcoholic beverages and non-food products constituted 58.66%, and food and non-alcoholic beverages were 41.34%.
Analysed in 14 categories, most expenses were lower in September compared to August. Expenses included public transportation, vehicle purchase, fuel, mobile phone services at 4,285 baht — the highest spending category — followed by rent, construction materials, electricity, gas, home appliances - 3,988 baht; meat, poultry, seafood - 1,658 baht; household consumption and dairy - 1,640 baht; dining out, vegetables, and fruits - 1,027 baht; medical expenses, medicines, and personal services - 986 baht; books, hobbies, and religious activities - 764 baht; rice, flour, and flour products - 698 baht; condiments - 427 baht; eggs and dairy products - 415 baht; clothing, bedding, and shoes - 376 baht; and cigarettes, alcohol, and beer - 242 baht.
Household expenses from January to September this year: January - 18,190 baht; February - 18,168 baht; March - 18,120 baht; April - 18,153 baht; May - 18,023 baht; June - 18,132 baht; July - 18,130 baht; August - 18,229 baht; and September - 18,163 baht.