Thai household spending in September lower despite inflation relief

Public transportation, vehicle purchase, fuel, and mobile phones accounted for higher expenses, while household spending increased by 1.82% over the last eight months.

The Commerce Ministry reported inflation at 0.30% in September, lower than 0.88% in August, due to reduction in diesel and electricity prices, and decreased food prices, the first decline in 23 months.

Non-alcoholic beverages and non-food products constituted 58.58% of expenses, while non-alcoholic beverages and food accounted for 41.42%. In August, non-alcoholic beverages and non-food products constituted 58.66%, and food and non-alcoholic beverages were 41.34%.

Analysed in 14 categories, most expenses were lower in September compared to August. Expenses included public transportation, vehicle purchase, fuel, mobile phone services at 4,285 baht — the highest spending category — followed by rent, construction materials, electricity, gas, home appliances - 3,988 baht; meat, poultry, seafood - 1,658 baht; household consumption and dairy - 1,640 baht; dining out, vegetables, and fruits - 1,027 baht; medical expenses, medicines, and personal services - 986 baht; books, hobbies, and religious activities - 764 baht; rice, flour, and flour products - 698 baht; condiments - 427 baht; eggs and dairy products - 415 baht; clothing, bedding, and shoes - 376 baht; and cigarettes, alcohol, and beer - 242 baht.

Household expenses from January to September this year: January - 18,190 baht; February - 18,168 baht; March - 18,120 baht; April - 18,153 baht; May - 18,023 baht; June - 18,132 baht; July - 18,130 baht; August - 18,229 baht; and September - 18,163 baht.