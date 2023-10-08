Transmission of mpox virus on the rise in Thailand, says doctor
A lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine called on people to be careful as the transmission of the mpox virus is worsening in Thailand.
Dr Thira Woratanarat, a preventive medicine specialist, said since the World Health Organisation (WHO) began monitoring mpox last year, Thailand has recorded as many as 461 cases as of October 1.
He said the transmission rate in September had risen to approximately five per day, which further rose to six in the latter half of the month. Hence, he said, the transmission rate in Thailand was clearly on the rise.
According to WHO, a total of 90,630 mpox cases had been confirmed as of August 9 in 115 countries. Of the cases, 161 have succumbed to the virus.
The infections are concentrated in the Americas and Europe, where over 90% of cases have been reported.
Now, however, cases are being reported from across the world, including countries that have not historically reported mpox cases.
Though most mpox transmissions are among men who have sex with men, the virus can also spread to those who are in close contact with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated materials.
In line with this, Thira advised people not to come in close contact with strangers and avoid having sex with non-regular partners.
He also said people should continue wearing face masks, as that will help reduce the chance of contracting infections.