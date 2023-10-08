Transmission of mpox virus on the rise in Thailand, says doctor

Dr Thira Woratanarat, a preventive medicine specialist, said since the World Health Organisation (WHO) began monitoring mpox last year, Thailand has recorded as many as 461 cases as of October 1.

He said the transmission rate in September had risen to approximately five per day, which further rose to six in the latter half of the month. Hence, he said, the transmission rate in Thailand was clearly on the rise.

According to WHO, a total of 90,630 mpox cases had been confirmed as of August 9 in 115 countries. Of the cases, 161 have succumbed to the virus.