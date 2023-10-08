Poll finds most Thais lack confidence in the performance of police officers

The survey was conducted among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above from October 2 to 5. The poll was conducted over the phone with randomly chosen respondents from across the country.

When asked if they are confident that Thai police perform their duty with integrity without allowing themselves to be seduced by influence and illegal interest, the answers were:

• 39.01%: Not quite confident

• 29.24%: Not confident at all

• 21.76%: Quite confident

• 9.69%: Very confident

• 0.30%: No comment