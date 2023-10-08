Thailand not condemning either side, says Parnpree
Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Sunday that Thailand’s stance towards the deadly Hamas-led attack against Israel is neutral. He said that Thailand will not condemn either side but will oppose any form of violence.
“Thailand is not condemning any side, because we do not know the truth about the political climate between the two nations [Palestine and Israel], but we strongly condemn the use of violence,” Parnpree said.
“What happened to Thai citizens, who are innocent, is unacceptable.”
However, Parnpree’s remark contrasts with that of PM Srettha Thavisin, who said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday: "I condemn the attacks in Israel, attacks that are inhumane, causing innocent lives to be lost and injuries. I express my deepest condolences to the Israeli government and people. This incident should not have happened, and I join the global community in condemning such actions."
Parnpree also pointed out that as many as eight Thai nationals were injured in the fighting, with five currently being treated at the Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba.
As of press time, two Thai workers had reportedly been killed and 11 taken hostage.
Parnpree said Thailand is planning to dispatch planes to evacuate Thai citizens but said Israel’s airspace is still closed.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya said Thai citizens were being kept hostage simply because they happened to be in the area that was being invaded. The envoy also said that Thai citizens were not the target of Hamas militants.
She added that the government was not passive about the event and was working to help evacuate Thai citizens from the Jewish state.