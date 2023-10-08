Thailand not condemning either side, says Parnpree

“Thailand is not condemning any side, because we do not know the truth about the political climate between the two nations [Palestine and Israel], but we strongly condemn the use of violence,” Parnpree said.

“What happened to Thai citizens, who are innocent, is unacceptable.”

However, Parnpree’s remark contrasts with that of PM Srettha Thavisin, who said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday: "I condemn the attacks in Israel, attacks that are inhumane, causing innocent lives to be lost and injuries. I express my deepest condolences to the Israeli government and people. This incident should not have happened, and I join the global community in condemning such actions."