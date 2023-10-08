2023 Sustainability Expo captivates younger generation
The Sustainability Expo 2023, held under the theme “Sufficiency for Sustainability”, drew more than 300,000 participants, with over half of them being students and teenagers.
This marks a significant achievement in its mission to raise awareness and promote sustainable development action, Thapana Sirivdhanabhakdit, CEO of ThaiBev.
Speaking at the closing ceremony on Sunday, Thapana hailed this year’s turnout as a promising indication of the widespread recognition of sustainability issues, especially among the younger generation.
The event, which was organised by ThaiBev, kicked off on September 29 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit Convention Centre.
Expressing gratitude to all partners for their contributions to the event’s success, Thapana shared his vision of transforming the expo into a global event.
Highlighting the critical role of monitoring and evaluation in fostering sustainable development efforts, he underscored the value of collaboration and volunteerism in creating and sharing positive impacts across society.
“It’s critical to remember that paying attention and evaluating ourselves is the path to growth. If there is nothing to evaluate, we may not know what issues to develop or focus on next. Besides, a significant driving force is the spirit of volunteering to work together to create and share good benefits from various aspects of society,” he noted.
Tongjai Thanachanan, ThaiBev's chief of Sustainable Business Development, thanked the more than 240 Thai and international organisations that showcased their sustainable journey over the span of 10 days.
She said she believed the participants were inspired by the exceptional stories shared by more than 570 speakers.
Thapana, meanwhile, expressed hope that the expo would inspire all Thais to take proactive steps towards sustainability. He stressed the importance of nurturing a sustainability mindset within individuals, enabling them to contribute positively to both the country and the world.
Promising that the expo would continue as an annual platform for sharing and supporting sustainable endeavours, Thapana announced that the next Thailand Sustainability Expo will be held next year from September 27 to October 6.