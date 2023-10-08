2023 Sustainability Expo captivates younger generation

This marks a significant achievement in its mission to raise awareness and promote sustainable development action, Thapana Sirivdhanabhakdit, CEO of ThaiBev.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Sunday, Thapana hailed this year’s turnout as a promising indication of the widespread recognition of sustainability issues, especially among the younger generation.

The event, which was organised by ThaiBev, kicked off on September 29 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit Convention Centre.

Expressing gratitude to all partners for their contributions to the event’s success, Thapana shared his vision of transforming the expo into a global event.

Highlighting the critical role of monitoring and evaluation in fostering sustainable development efforts, he underscored the value of collaboration and volunteerism in creating and sharing positive impacts across society.