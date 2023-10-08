CEOS call for collaborative effort in pursuit of sustainability, look up to young generation

They made the remarks during “CEO Panel: Adaptation for Sustainable Survival”, a discussion held on Saturday as part of the Thailand Supply Chain Network.

The aim was to share their experience with sustainability and encourage other entrepreneurs, employees, and business partners to join the sustainable journey as part of the global mega-trend.

The panellists included Roongrote Rangsiyopash, CEO of Siam Cement Group, Supachai Jiarawanon, CEO of CP Group, and Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of ThaiBev.

New generation

Rungrote, Supachai, and Thapana unanimously agreed that involving the younger generation is a critical shortcut to accelerating the adoption of sustainability principles.

They made it clear that there may be no shorter path to achieving sustainability. However, allowing the younger generation to take the lead, make decisions, and make some mistakes would be a great shortcut to strengthening the country's system for sustainability to thrive, the said.

"Our job now is providing some space to groom and sharpen their potential,” Supachai said.

He proposed changing the paradigm from knowledge-based to project-based learning, which would allow younger learners to identify problems, explore solutions, and develop action plans with others.

He emphasised the importance of incorporating sustainability studies into the curriculum so that students could develop a public-minded mindset with empathy and compassion for others.

Supachai and Rungrote both agreed. He stated that executives should stop being bossy and instead serve as coaches, providing some guidelines while assisting in the balancing of financial aspects, the environmental impact, and technology in order to keep the company healthy.