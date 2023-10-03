Enough of talk, time for action, foundation chief says on sustainability

His remarks came during a special speech at the official opening of Thailand's Sustainability Expo 2023, Asean's largest sustainability exposition.

He pointed out that the concept of sustainability and its significance is now widely understood by people all over the world. “People should realise, however, that no matter how hard they try, they will never be able to defeat Mother Nature,” he said.

Rather than focusing on how to improve sustainability, Sumet encouraged all parties to first collaborate to explore how all can survive and live in this volatile world which is now leveling up to Global Boiling.

He said that what Thailand and the world needed was a set of actions, not more talking.

He emphasised the significance of the sufficiency economy philosophy as a core practical practice that would undoubtedly ensure sustainability.

Thailand's late King Rama IX espoused the sufficiency economy philosophy 35 years ago, stating that it can be applied at all levels, from the individual to the community to national development.

"He [King Rama IX] has already shown us the way to a more sustainable way of life. He defined sufficiency economy in 13 lines, stating that the philosophy helps build the economic foundation needed to keep up with globalisation. Sufficiency implies a state of moderation, reasonableness, and self-immunity to manage internal and external risks," Sumet said.

The secretary-general of the Chaipattana Foundation urged all parties to take action with prudence in order to creat good planning and preparation accompanied with deep knowledge and strong moral principle.

He expressed his hope that more examples of sustainability actions for a more liveable world for all will be seen and heard in the coming year.