Corporate giants highlight green tech steps on path to net zero carbon emissions

The showcase was part of the second “Thailand Climate Action Conference: Business Solutions for Carbon Neutruality”, where PTT and Siam Cement Group (SCG) representatives unveiled their latest steps in their journey to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As the country's leading conglomerate in the energy industry, PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) CEO Montri Rawanchaikul said the green technology that his company is currently implementing is Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), a proven technology from developed countries that helped reduce carbon emissions.

He described CCS as a process that separates, treats, and transports a relatively pure stream of carbon dioxide from industrial sources to a long-term storage location.

There are currently more than 300 CCS projects underway around the world.

"At the moment, it is the most viable solution for reducing carbon emissions. With this CCS technology, PTTEP believes it will achieve its carbon neutrality and net zero goals," he said.

However, he acknowledged that the process was not simple because PTTEP and the country must capture and store around 40 million tonnes of carbon per year in order to meet the target.

As a result, PTTEP must invest several tens of millions of baht in CCS technology in order to meet the target, in addition to implementing other green solutions such as planting trees, waste management, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and increasing the use of renewable energy, he pointed out.

He additionally noted that as the world enters the transition period to avoid a global climate crisis, moving towards clean energy is an urgent requirement that PTTEP is prioritising right now.