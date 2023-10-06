Srettha vows to drive Thailand towards a low-carbon society

Speaking at the “ESG (Environmental-Social-Governance) Symposium 2023: Accelerating Changes towards a Low Carbon Society” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, Srettha outlined his vision, noting first that global warming has intensified, resulting in food shortages and economic issues.

“If all parties work [on climate change mitigation] together under the ESG strategy, the world would be better," he said, adding that the ESG strategy focuses on stimulating the economy and preserving the environment in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Srettha, who is also Finance Minister, said Thailand is working to strengthen international cooperation, especially on resource allocation and funding.

“This will help the country to deal with challenges and drive SDGs effectively,” he said.

The government has launched financial measures worth more than 450 billion baht to invest in the green economy and green taxonomy, aiming to encourage the private sector to invest more than 1.6 trillion baht in SDG-related businesses by 2030.

“To develop a sustainable economy, we need clear guidelines for transition based on the people's interests,” he said, promising that no one would be left behind.