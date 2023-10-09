Deputy FM tells Senate govt determined to evacuate Thai workers from Israel

Jakkapong was responding to a query sent by a senator, who wanted to inquire about the situation of Thai workers in Israel following the Hamas-led attack on two Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. The question was submitted by Senator Suwat Jiraphan.

Jakkapong told the Senate that Israel has not yet opened its airspace for Thai planes to be flown in to pick up Thais stranded in the country.

Hence, he said, the government has come up with a contingency plan of seeking permission from Jordan and Bahrain for Thai workers to travel there via land before being picked up in planes later.