Defence minister says Air Force ready and waiting to pick up Thais from Israel
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang declared that the Royal Thai Air Force was waiting to evacuate Thais as soon as it gets the green light from Israel.
Sutin was speaking to reporters while heading to Wing 601 or the Don Mueang Military Airport to check the preparations made by the RTAF.
The minister was responding to the uproar on social media, in which many netizens accused the government of doing little after Hamas launched an attack against Israel on Saturday.
He insisted that Thailand had promptly made all necessary preparations and the RTAF had put one Airbus 340 and five C-130 planes on standby.
Sutin said the evacuation operations could start as soon as Thailand gets the go-ahead from the Israeli government.
He said each C-130 plane can accommodate some 77 people, while the Airbus 340 can take 130 people.
Meanwhile, 1,099 Thai workers have registered their wish to return home with the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.
Hence, the RTAF may have to send several flight sorties, or the government may resort to using chartered flights to bring them back.
He said if the situation worsens and most of the 30,000 Thai workers in Israel want to return, then the government may have to seek help from Thai Airways International or charter flights.
He said that if it is too risky to fly into Israel to pick up the workers, the government may resort to shifting them by land to nearby countries first before they are picked up.
Currently, he said, the Thai government is coordinating with the Israeli government to have Thai workers moved from risky zones to safer areas in Israel.