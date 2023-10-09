Defence minister says Air Force ready and waiting to pick up Thais from Israel

Sutin was speaking to reporters while heading to Wing 601 or the Don Mueang Military Airport to check the preparations made by the RTAF.





The minister was responding to the uproar on social media, in which many netizens accused the government of doing little after Hamas launched an attack against Israel on Saturday.

He insisted that Thailand had promptly made all necessary preparations and the RTAF had put one Airbus 340 and five C-130 planes on standby.