Ex-culture minister back from Cambodia to face charges over Pattaya condo

Itthipol disembarked his flight from Phnom Penh at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10am and was immediately taken into custody by immigration police.

The former minister is wanted for corruption in construction of the Waterfront Suites and Residences in Pattaya in September 2008.

The arrest warrant was issued last month after Itthipol fled Thailand on August 30, one day after the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) ordered him to be prosecuted. The order came after the National Anti-Corruption Commission accused him of committing malfeasance. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of one to 10 years.