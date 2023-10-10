More access to mental health services promised

This underscores the necessity of ensuring everyone’s access to mental health services and supporting those who are mentally ill, along with making collaborative efforts in prevention and treatment.

In his address at the opening ceremony at Siam Paragon yesterday, Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew noted that mental health issues are on the rise globally, with 1 in 8 people worldwide facing mental health problems, affecting overall health and daily life.

In Thailand, according to the Ministry of Public Health's health data, the number of mental health patients has been on the rise for the past three years, especially in cases of depression. The accumulated number of patients has increased from 1,156,734 in 2021 to 1,240,729 in 2023. Access to mental health services at all ages and in all areas is essential.

The Thai government acknowledges the importance of mental health as a human right and has declared the campaign theme “True Friends Everywhere”. Thai citizens can access mental health services conveniently anytime and anywhere. This human right will be acknowledged and fully supported. “The message is simple: be a friend, and the Ministry of Public Health is ready to be a friend anytime, anywhere,” Cholnan said, as he launched the “Quick Win 100 Days Mental Health and Substance Abuse Policy”.

Initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) in 1992, October 10 is designated as the day to raise global awareness about the importance of mental health.